My Sensitivities to Religions will Always be on Point, Says Karan Johar on Takht
Takht marks Karan's first attempt at directing a period drama which traces the relationship between Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shukoh.
Image: Karan Johar/Twitter
Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is set to direct period drama Takht, says his sensitivities to religions across the world will be on point as it is something he takes care of. The magnum opus, which features Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, is set in the Mughal era.
When asked how he will strike a balance in Takht as Bollywood period films have often been criticised for endorsing Islamophobia, Karan told reporters, "You're talking to someone who has directed My Name is Khan."
"My sensitivities to religions across the world will always be on point. That's something I believe as a human being and as a citizen of this great country and of the world. Sensitivity to everyone and everything is something we take very deep care of. Takht is not a story I wrote, history wrote that story. I'm only telling it," he added.
Takht marks Karan's first attempt at directing a period drama which traces the relationship between Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shukoh.
Hussain Haidry has penned the dialogues for the film, with screenplay by Sumit Roy.
Karan was speaking at the trailer launch of his next production, Bhoot- The Haunted Ship, starring Vicky and Bhumi.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cricket Fans Play the Guessing Game as 'Mysterious' Man Dancing With Chahal Intrigues Internet
- Arjun Suravaram Actor Nikhil Siddhartha Gets Engaged to Long-time Girlfriend Pallavi Varma
- Ram Gopal Varma Gave Bhoot Title to Karan Johar in Just One Call
- Poco X2 Launching in India Tomorrow: Here’s Everything We Know So Far
- Hyundai Aura vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire Spec Comparison: Design, Interior, Engine and More