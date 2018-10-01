English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
My Sympathies are With Tanushree Dutta But I Know Nothing About It: Daisy Shah
Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta alleged that Nana Patekar sexually harassed her during the shoot of a song in 2008.
Daisy Shah was an assistant to choreographer Ganesh Acharya on the Horn OK Pleassss song which has come under spotlight now. Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta alleged that Nana Patekar sexually harassed her during the shoot of the song. Tanushree later left the song and Rakhi Sawant replaced her.
Daisy Shah says that she was present on the set that day. She said, “I was just an assistant choreographer who knew nothing about what all was happening. I have nothing to say about it. My job over there was only to teach steps. I wasn’t the part of the internal conversation of what was happening and not happening. I was just like a random person who was shooting on that film.”
When asked if Tanushree seemed upset about anything while filming the song, Daisy said, “I wasn’t only concentrating on one artiste; there were 30 other dancers on set. I wasn’t even in the position where I could even speak or I had to even notice anything because I was so busy with my own work. My all sympathies are with Tanushree but I swear I know nothing about it.”
So far, two eyewitnesses in the matter—Janice Sequeira and Horn OK Pleassss assistant director Shyni Shetty-- have come forward and confirmed the veracity of Tanushree’s claims.
Nana has denied the allegations. His lawyer recently issued a statement saying that they are in the process of sending the legal notice to Tanushree for making false statements.
