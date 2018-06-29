English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
My Time In Jail Broke My Ego: Sanjay Dutt
"The time I spent in jail made me realise a lot of things. It broke my ego," Sanjay said.
"The time I spent in jail made me realise a lot of things. It broke my ego," Sanjay said.
Mumbai: Actor Sanjay Dutt says spending days in prison broke his ego, but made him a better person.
"My confinement days have been nothing less than a roller coaster ride. To look at the positive side, it has taught me a lot and made me a better individual," Sanjay said in a statement to IANS.
"Staying away from my family and my loved ones was a challenge. During those days, I learnt how to keep my body in perfect shape, used trash cans and mud pots in place of weights and dumbbells. We also used to have a cultural function every six months in jail where I taught convicts serving out life sentences to mouth dialogues, sing, dance and express themselves through skits.
"These people became my family during the hard times and came to encourage me when I was giving up," he added.
Sanjay, who had made a rocking debut in Bollywood with Rocky in 1981, put his personal life in jeopardy through drug addiction, and his life took a turn for the worse when he was arrested for illegal possession of weapons and was convicted.
The actor, 58, was arrested for illegal possession of arms in a case related to the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, in which over 250 people were killed and several hundred were injured.
Sanjay's fans will get to see a glimpse of his life with Rajkumar Hirani's film Sanju, in which Ranbir Kapoor will be seen living his life. A particular scene in the trailer had in fact shown Ranbir in a helpless state due to an overflowing toilet in jail. The scene has reportedly been deleted from the film.
A father of three, Sanjay says the court battle definitely transformed him as a person.
"The time I spent in jail made me realise a lot of things. It broke my ego," Sanjay said.
It was in February 2016 that Sanjay walked out of jail completing his prison-term for illegal possession of arms.
Also Watch
"My confinement days have been nothing less than a roller coaster ride. To look at the positive side, it has taught me a lot and made me a better individual," Sanjay said in a statement to IANS.
"Staying away from my family and my loved ones was a challenge. During those days, I learnt how to keep my body in perfect shape, used trash cans and mud pots in place of weights and dumbbells. We also used to have a cultural function every six months in jail where I taught convicts serving out life sentences to mouth dialogues, sing, dance and express themselves through skits.
"These people became my family during the hard times and came to encourage me when I was giving up," he added.
Sanjay, who had made a rocking debut in Bollywood with Rocky in 1981, put his personal life in jeopardy through drug addiction, and his life took a turn for the worse when he was arrested for illegal possession of weapons and was convicted.
The actor, 58, was arrested for illegal possession of arms in a case related to the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, in which over 250 people were killed and several hundred were injured.
Sanjay's fans will get to see a glimpse of his life with Rajkumar Hirani's film Sanju, in which Ranbir Kapoor will be seen living his life. A particular scene in the trailer had in fact shown Ranbir in a helpless state due to an overflowing toilet in jail. The scene has reportedly been deleted from the film.
A father of three, Sanjay says the court battle definitely transformed him as a person.
"The time I spent in jail made me realise a lot of things. It broke my ego," Sanjay said.
It was in February 2016 that Sanjay walked out of jail completing his prison-term for illegal possession of arms.
Also Watch
-
From Arctic To A Journey Across India, Niyog Is The Ultimate Traveller
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Meet The Founder of India's First Transgender Modelling Agency, Rudrani Chettri
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
From Arctic To A Journey Across India, Niyog Is The Ultimate Traveller
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 Meet The Founder of India's First Transgender Modelling Agency, Rudrani Chettri
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nick Jonas Dated These Beauties Before Falling For Priyanka Chopra
- Did You Know Who Malala Yousafzai is Named After?
- It's 2018, And There Are 'Doctors' Who Are Still Trying To 'Cure' Homosexuality
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are So Coloured In Love; These Videos Are Proof
- The Accidental Prime Minister: Aahana's Striking Resemblance With Priyanka Gandhi is Hard to Ignore