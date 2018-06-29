My Time In Jail Broke My Ego: Sanjay Dutt

: Actor Sanjay Dutt says spending days in prison broke his ego, but made him a better person."My confinement days have been nothing less than a roller coaster ride. To look at the positive side, it has taught me a lot and made me a better individual," Sanjay said in a statement to IANS."Staying away from my family and my loved ones was a challenge. During those days, I learnt how to keep my body in perfect shape, used trash cans and mud pots in place of weights and dumbbells. We also used to have a cultural function every six months in jail where I taught convicts serving out life sentences to mouth dialogues, sing, dance and express themselves through skits."These people became my family during the hard times and came to encourage me when I was giving up," he added.Sanjay, who had made a rocking debut in Bollywood with Rocky