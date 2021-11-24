‘My Trauma Will Exist Forever’: Jennifer Lawrence on 2014 Nude Photo Leak

Jennifer Lawrence has reflected on the traumatic experience of having her nude images leaked online several years back. Hollywood actresses were targeted in 2014 with their naked photographs stolen and leaked, which were later posted on a site named 4Chan. Years later, Lawrence says that the trauma of the hacking scandal will last a lifetime.

The Oscar-winner spoke with Vanity Fair. This is also Jennifer’s first major interview in many years. To cultivate a more private existence with family, she took a step back from public life. During the discussion, she revealed that although she made peace with herself after the incident, the agony is still there.

Reflecting on the ordeal, Lawrence said, “Anybody can go look at my naked body without my consent, any time of the Somebody in France just published them. My trauma will exist forever.”

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey for The Hollywood Reporter in 2017, Lawrence expressed that the hack had scared her to go nude in a film. “I'll never share that part of myself ever since it got shared against my will. I would much prefer my whole house to have been invaded. I have such fear with my phone and my computer and electronics,” she admitted.

Lawrence did go nude for the first time on camera the next year for her spy film, Red Sparrow. She defended her decision to give a nude shot in the film wherein she played a Russian ballerina-turned assassin. The scene, admitted Lawrence to Vanity Fair, “scared the hell” out of her.

Meanwhile, her end-of-the-world comedy Don’t Look Up with Leonardo DiCaprio is arriving in theatres on December 10 followed by a Netflix premiere on December 24. Meryl Streep, Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill, Kid Cudi, Timothée Chalamet are part of this star-studded venture.

