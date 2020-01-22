Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

My Two Roles in Love Aaj Kal are Distinctly Different, Says Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan, who will be playing two roles in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal', said that both his characters of Raghu and Veer were very different so the process of getting into their skin was tough.

IANS

Updated:January 22, 2020, 7:39 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
My Two Roles in Love Aaj Kal are Distinctly Different, Says Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan, who will be playing two roles in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal', said that both his characters of Raghu and Veer were very different so the process of getting into their skin was tough.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan says playing two distinct characters from different eras in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film Love Aaj Kal was a challenge he enjoyed.

The film shows love stories of two different eras -— the first is set in the late 1980s–early nineties, and unfolds between Raghu and Leena. The other love story, set in the present time, happens between Veer and Zoe. While Kartik plays Raghu and Veer, Sara Ali Khan has been cast as Zoe and Arushi Sharma plays Leena.

"The two roles are distinct, in the way they look, react and relate to people around them. Veer is a modern guy, somewhat geeky and socially awkward. He is sure of what he wants and that sets him apart from the people around him. On the other hand, Raghu represents any teenage boy who has grown up in the nineties. Raghu and Veer are also different when they are in love," said Kartik.

"Raghu is dramatic and animated as he goes through the excitement and thrill of first love with his high school crush Leena, in the picturesque town of Udaipur. Veer is sure of what he feels for Zoe but is too inarticulate to express. Therefore, understanding Raghu and Veer required not only getting into their individual character skins but also an understanding of the time period in which their stories are set," mentioned the actor.

Imtiaz Ali said, "While portraying Veer and Raghu, I did not compare one with the other. When Kartik played Veer, he was not thinking about Raghu and vice versa. Kartik played both the parts with great energy and even the unit felt like they were working with two different actors while shooting with Veer or Raghu!"

The film is slated to release on February 14.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram