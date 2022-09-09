'My Uncle Physically Abused Me': Fashion Designer Rohit Verma Talks About Trauma, Rape

Former Bigg Boss contestant and fashion designer Rohit Verma recently appeared on RJ and YouTuber Siddharth Kannan’s show. On the show, he opened up on his traumas and extensively talked about his childhood abuse, rape, and how he worked as a prostitute for a living.

Speaking with Kannan, Rohit admitted that when he was eight years old, his uncle used to physically abuse him. This continued for almost 3-4 years. Rohit narrated that his uncle would drape him in a saree, put hot wax and then abuse him.

Watch the video here-

Rohit did not have the courage to tell his parents, hence he used Bigg Boss as the medium. In Bigg Boss season 3, Rohit surprised everyone when he spoke about the abuse he suffered for a long time. The designer also shared that he was in a relationship with a male superstar and kept Kaurva Chauth. Later at night, Rohit caught his boyfriend with another girl in a car.

When Siddharth Kannan asked about his involvement in the prostitution racket, Rohit affirmed. He said he cleared a fashion designing exam hence he needed money. Rohit confessed that his family was orthodox and was not supporting the idea of fashion designing.

Top showsha video

Hence, Rohit went into the red lights areas and got picked up. Rohit said, “I got money as well. I used that money for designing. I have no regret or shame because nobody forced me. I wanted to do it. So I did it.”

“Have you ever tried to end your life?” asked Siddarth. Rohit said, “Three days back”, adding, “I end my life every day. But I could not because there are three important things in my life. Me, fashion, and Lord Krishna. When I was trying it on, I saw a skirt which I did not wear. So I made fashion my strength. Even if you come at 3 am, you will see me dolled up with ponies, and fur coats.”

The video of Siddharth has crossed 80,000 views with various encouraging comments. A subscriber wrote, “Such a heart-touching interview. I cried many times while watching. Rohit u r a very powerful person.. hats off to u guys.”

Another wrote, “I never liked Rohit Verma.. but hearing him speak today melted my heart.. love his attitude n honesty.. god bless you and praying u will get a good understanding loving partner.”

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here