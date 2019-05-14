English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
My Wedding Was Gatecrashed by 5000 Unknown People, Says Kapil Sharma
During his wedding to Ginni Chatrath, Kapil Sharma claimed that there were only 40-50 people only whom he knew personally. Rest of the guests were unknown to him.
A file photo of Kapil Sharma.
Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has shared one funny fact about his marriage to Ginni Chatrath in December last year.
Kapil revealed he did not know the number of guests who had turned up for his wedding ceremony. "My wedding venue was hustled with approximately 5,000 people, but when I looked around, I could see about 40-50 people only whom I knew personally," he was quoted as saying in a statement from Sony Entertainment Television.
The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will see badminton couple Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap having a good time with its host.
During the shooting, the husband-wife shared information about their life. Kapil too shared incidents from his married life in a hilarious manner.
Commenting on weddings, Kapil said, "You know, there were only 40 people at Saina and Kashyap's wedding. When Virat (Kohli) and Anushka (Sharma) got married, they also hosted 40 people. Same was the case with Deepika (Padukone) and Ranveer (Singh). I wanted to understand are they same 40 people who attended all three weddings?"
Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on December 12, 2018. The two got hitched in an intimate ceremony, with only close friends and family in attendance.
Post the wedding, Kapil's family hosted a reception in Amritsar for the newlyweds while the actor-comedian hosted a separate function in Mumbai on December 24 for his colleagues and members of the film fraternity.
(With inputs from IANS)
