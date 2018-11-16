'My Wife is Awesome': Justin Bieber Confirms Marriage to Hailey Baldwin With This Adorable Post
Canadian pop star Justin Bieber engaged to American model Hailey Baldwin in July.
But now, it's actually come straight from the horse's mouth. Yup, Justin just confirmed that they are, in fact, a married couple. The singer broke the happy news to fans by sharing an adorable picture of the couple on Instagram, in which he addressed Hailey as his "wife".
Take a look:
Justin confirmed his engagement to the American model in a heartfelt post on his Instagram four months ago. He shared the post alongside a romantic picture of them. In the photograph, Hailey was seen sitting in the lap of Justin and kissing his cheek.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
Baldwin was previously linked with singer Shawn Mendes after the pair attended the Met Gala in New York together in May.
Bieber told GQ magazine in February 2016 that he wanted to be careful not to rush things with Baldwin in case she ended up being the one.
"What if Hailey ends up being the girl I'm gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it's always gonna be damaged," he said. "It's really hard to fix wounds like that. It's so hard ... I just don't want to hurt her."
