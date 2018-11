'My Wife is Awesome': Justin Bieber Confirms Marriage to Hailey Baldwin With This Adorable Post

Recently, there were several media reports about Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's relationship status after they were spotted at a New York City courthouse well-known for issuing marriage licences.But now, it's actually come straight from the horse's mouth. Yup, Justin just confirmed that they are, in fact, a married couple. The singer broke the happy news to fans by sharing an adorable picture of the couple on Instagram, in which he addressed Hailey as his "wife".Take a look:Justin confirmed his engagement to the American model in a heartfelt post on his Instagram four months ago. He shared the post alongside a romantic picture of them. In the photograph, Hailey was seen sitting in the lap of Justin and kissing his cheek.Baldwin was previously linked with singer Shawn Mendes after the pair attended the Met Gala in New York together in May.Bieber told GQ magazine in February 2016 that he wanted to be careful not to rush things with Baldwin in case she ended up being the one."What if Hailey ends up being the girl I'm gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it's always gonna be damaged," he said. "It's really hard to fix wounds like that. It's so hard ... I just don't want to hurt her."Follow @news18movies for more