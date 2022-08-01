Myra Vaikul Just Can’t Wait To Welcome Lord Ganesha This Chaturthi

Myra Vaikul doesn’t need a special introduction to the world of television. The little one is known for her role in the hit Marathi serial Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath. Well, not just that. Myra is also a social media sensation. Fans are hooked to her Instagram account, which is managed by her mother.

And, now, the latest pictures on her Instagram timeline are for Ganesh Chaturthi. Wearing a nauvari saree, a nath (nose ring), and feta on the head (a traditional turban), Myra can be seen holding an idol of Lord Ganesha. Ganesh Mahotsav is right around the corner, and the country is gearing up to celebrate it with pomp. Her caption translates to, “Waiting for your arrival”.



Myra’s Instagram timeline shows two consecutive posts in the ‘Marathi Mulgi’ attire along with Bappa is cuteness overload. She looks at Bappa with a big smile and can be seen hugging the idol affectionately. As soon as the photos were uploaded, fans thronged the comment section to pour their love for the little one and to show enthusiasm for the upcoming Ganesh festival. Comments like – ‘So cute pari’, ‘Cute Bappa with Cute Myra’, ‘amazing little actress, love you Myra aka Pari” can be seen on the post.



This is not the first time Myra has won the hearts of her fans on Instagram. Myra Vaikul often dresses up for occasions. Previously, she had posted a Reel as a tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak by sporting a moustache and dressing up as Lokmanya Tilak on his birth anniversary.



Myra also has her own YouTube channel which is handled by her mother, Shweta Vaikul, where videos from her daily life along with her family are posted. Reportedly, it was her viral videos on the internet that got her into the TV industry.

On the work front, Myra plays Pari in Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath, opposite Shreyas Talpade and Prarthana Behere, which airs on Zee Marathi. Since her first appearance on the show, the audience loves her for her innocence, performance, and dialogue delivery. The show has garnered her huge following on social media platforms, which is a commendable feat for a 5-year-old.

