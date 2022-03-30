Myra Vaikul of Majhi Tujhi Reshimgathi Mimics Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Dialogue -- Watch

There are several well-known kid artists on Marathi television. They captivate hearts not just with their charming on-screen appearance, but also natural acting abilities. Myra Vaikul is one such artist, whose endearing expressions and performances in the Marathi series Majhi Tujhi Reshimgathi have won over fans’ hearts. The kid plays Pari in the programme, alongside Shreyas Talpade and Prarthana Behere.

Recently, on Instagram, a video was shared by one of Myra’s fan pages in which she is imitating the famous flower dialogue from the pan-Indian blockbuster Pushpa starring Allu Arjun. She repeats the dialogue in Marathi, while people from the sets are sitting around and cheering little Myra.

Many Pari followers flooded the comment section with heart emojis shortly after the video was released. Previously, Myra was spotted mimicking actor Sankarshan Karhade. Myra has established a special fan following for herself. On the sets of the show, she frequently appears to groove to various dance numbers and imitates numerous other performers.

However, the young actor has been absent from the show for some time. Myra took a short break from the series a few days ago to go on a Konkan excursion with her family. Yogesh, her uncle, recently got married as well. Myra and his family travelled to Nashik for the wedding. Shweta Vaikul, Myra’s mother, is also from Nashik.

Myra posted a Vlog on her channel to celebrate her uncle’s wedding. Gaurav Vaikul, her father, and Myra begin the vlog by picking up her mom from a shopping centre. The family then heads out to eat at a restaurant.

Myra’s father revealed in an interview about her introduction to the entertainment business that Myra’s adventure began when the first lockdown in 2020 was announced. Myra’s parents used to film her for enjoyment and share them with family members during the lockdown. Because everyone admired Myra’s talent, her mother decided to post the videos on social media. Myra became famous after the videos went viral.

