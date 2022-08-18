Myra Vaikul’s Special Janmashtami Celebration Melts a Million Hearts on Social Media

Marathi child actress Myra Vaikul is already quite a popular face in the Marathi entertainment industry. She has been winning the hearts of the audience with her character Pari in the drama series Mazi Tuzhi Reshimgathi. Myra with her adorable expressions is loved by many, while she is often praised for her acting skills at such a tender age.

Recently, an adorable video of Myra grabbed the attention of netizens and people can’t seem to stop gushing over the little girl.

Myra, whose Instagram account is handled by her mother Shweta Vaikul, shared an adorable video of the child actress where she is seen celebrating the holy occasion of Janmashtami in her unique way, resembling Lord Krishna herself.

“The moon smiled from behind the clouds. The sky was full of stars. Krishna was born…” read the caption.

The charming video showed Myra, dressed in a green dhoti dress with the picture of Lord Krishna etched on the attire sitting on a small tool. She has kept an intricately designed blue-coloured pot on her lap. However, what caught the attention of netizens was how she was pretending to feed the Krishna idol displayed in front of her.

With a mischievous smile, Myra attempted to grab a laddoo placed on the idol’s hand and in return continued to dip her hand inside the empty pot and feed the Krishna idol.

Myra’s cute expressions and mischievous tricks brought smiles to the faces of social media users. They showered Instagram’s comment section with heart emojis and called her “cute”.

Myra has lately been making all the highlights after her appearance in Zee Marathi’s Mazi Tuzhi Reshimgathi. Myra’s Instagram handle often features her striking cute poses in front of the camera and clicking pictures with her family.

Earlier, another picture of Myra went viral, where she was dressed in the same green dhoti dress, and recreated the signature style of Lord Krishna where he can be seen playing the flute.

