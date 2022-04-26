Mysskin's Pisasu 2 Teaser Launch Gets a Date. All Details Inside

The teaser launch date of director Mysskin’s Pisasu 2 has been unveiled. The director announced the date via his Twitter handle and shared an intense poster of the film with the date and timing of the launch mentioned on it. The intriguing teaser of the director’s much-awaited film will be released on April 29, Friday at 5 PM on YouTube.

The poster, shared by the director, features the film’s leading lady, Andrea Jeremiah, in a plain white dress sitting in darkness with just a yellow light above her.

The upcoming film, headlined by Andrea Jeremiah, will have a dubbed release in three languages — Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The announcement of the teaser got wide attention to the film. The movie buffs are waiting eagerly to watch the teaser. With Andrea Jeremiah in the lead, the film stars Cooku with Comali fame Santhosh Prathap, Shamna Kasim (Poorna), and Namita Krishnamurthy in pivotal roles.

Among many, one of the highlights of this project is that Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi will appear in an extended cameo, which is said to have mighty importance as the film proceeds.

For the unversed, this film is a sequel to the director’s 2014 horror film, Pisasu, which starred Naga, Radha Ravi, Prayaga Martin, Kalyani Natarajan, and Harish Uthaman in prominent roles.

The director is known for successfully delivering emotionally hard-hitting stories and with Pisasu 2, Mysskin will once again show his magic. The release date of the film has not been announced yet. The team will soon take a final call regarding the same.

Bankrolled by T Muruganantham under the Rockfort Entertainment banner, the music of this thrilling project will be composed by Karthik Raja.

