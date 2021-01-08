'Mystery Girl' in Guru Randhawa's Pic is Sanjana Sanghi, Singer Clarifies in New Post

ans quickly jumped to conclusions after singer-actor Guru Randhawa shared a picture with a 'mystery girl' and speculated that he will be tying the knot soon. The rumours began after Guru had posted a picture with a girl writing, "New year, new beginnings."

Turns out, the new beginnings he's talking about is his new song. He is collaborating with actress Sanjana Sanghi for the new project, he announced with a new Instagram post. Sanjana too shared a picture with him confirming their collaboration. "Kicking off the new year with a new song alongside my fave," she wrote.

Responding to Sanjana's post, Guru commented, "My too much english friend."

Sanjana made her acting debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the late actor's last release, "Dil Bechara". Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film is a remake of the 2014 Hollywood hit "The Fault In Our Stars", which is based on John Green's 2012 bestseller of the same name.

Apart from his new music video, he was recently in news for being arrested and subsequently released on bail by Mumbai Police for flouting Covid-19 prevention norms at a club. Later, his team issued a statement saying that the singer deeply regrets the unintentional incident.

"Guru Randhawa, who had stepped out for dinner with close friends before returning back to Delhi the same morning, deeply regrets the unintentional incident that occurred last night. Unfortunately, he was not aware of local authorities' decision of night curfew but instantly conformed to all rules laid out by the government officials," read a statement issued on behalf of the singer by his management team.

"He promises to comply with government guidelines and protocols by taking all precautionary measures in the future. By far, he has been a law-abiding citizen and will continue to do so in the future as well," the statement added.