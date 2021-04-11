Mystery Woman with Henry Cavill Revealed to be Environmental Scientist Danielle Beausoleil

Henry Cavill has sparked romance rumours with Canadian environmental scientist Danielle Beausoleil after the duo stepped out for a walk recently. They strolled hand in hand, as seen in recently revealed photos. The couple made a rare appearance and looked really happy as they took a casual walk in a London park.

Danielle dressed in all black as she held on to the hand of her actor boyfriend, opting for ripped jeans and a military-style jacket. She paired her look with dark sunglasses and an over-the-shoulder bag, while The Witcher star Henry wore jeans, a jacket and a grey beanie. In keeping with the pandemic, the Superman star opted for a blue face mask, while his girlfriend pulled her black mask under her chin, reported a website.

As per Danielle’s social media profile, she is a fan of the gym, much like Henry. She’s also previously worked as a model, judging by the number of professional snaps showing her modelling a variety of fitness gear. On the social media page, Danielle also shares poetry she has written, as well as a number of snaps with family enjoying themselves on many holidays, he website shared further.

