Mystery Woman with Henry Cavill Revealed to be Environmental Scientist Danielle Beausoleil
Mystery Woman with Henry Cavill Revealed to be Environmental Scientist Danielle Beausoleil

Henry Cavill with Danielle Beausoleil

Henry Cavill with Danielle Beausoleil

Henry Cavill was spotted walking hand-in-hand with Danielle Beausoleil, who as per reports is an environmental scientist.

Henry Cavill has sparked romance rumours with Canadian environmental scientist Danielle Beausoleil after the duo stepped out for a walk recently. They strolled hand in hand, as seen in recently revealed photos. The couple made a rare appearance and looked really happy as they took a casual walk in a London park.

Danielle dressed in all black as she held on to the hand of her actor boyfriend, opting for ripped jeans and a military-style jacket. She paired her look with dark sunglasses and an over-the-shoulder bag, while The Witcher star Henry wore jeans, a jacket and a grey beanie. In keeping with the pandemic, the Superman star opted for a blue face mask, while his girlfriend pulled her black mask under her chin, reported a website.

As per Danielle’s social media profile, she is a fan of the gym, much like Henry. She’s also previously worked as a model, judging by the number of professional snaps showing her modelling a variety of fitness gear. On the social media page, Danielle also shares poetry she has written, as well as a number of snaps with family enjoying themselves on many holidays, he website shared further.

first published:April 11, 2021, 11:55 IST