N Chandrababu Naidu Congratulates Team RRR For Big Win At Golden Globe Awards

Ever since RRR’s chartbuster song Naatu Naatu secured a big win at the Golden Globe Awards 2023, congratulatory messages for the film’s team have been pouring in on social media. The dance number won the award for Best Original Song on the awards night. From fans to celebrities and even politicians, everyone is ecstatic about the global recognition the film has brought to the country. Now, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu also congratulated the makers on the win.

Sharing a photo of MM Keeravaani holding the Golden Globe Award on Twitter, Naidu wrote in the caption, “Delighted to learn that RRR has won the Golden Globes Award for Best Original Song! Congratulations to MM Keeravaani and SS Rajamouli and the entire team! Absolutely proud! Like I said earlier, Telugu has now become the language of Indian soft power.”

Delighted to learn that @RRRMovie has won the #GoldenGlobes Award for Best Original Song! Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @ssrajamouli and the entire team! Absolutely proud! Like I said earlier, Telugu has now become the language of Indian soft power.#NaatuNaatu #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/ZpIQ7TbI5K— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) January 11, 2023

Soon after his note surfaced on Twitter, lead actor Jr NTR responded to the message and wrote, “Thank you so much mavayya.”

Thank you so much mavayya.— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 11, 2023

Director of RRR, SS Rajamouli also commented, “Thank you so much sir.”

Thank you so much sir 🙏🏻🙏🏻— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 11, 2023

Apart from them, music composer MM Keeravani noted, “Thank you very much sir.”

Thank You very much Sir 🙏— mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) January 11, 2023

However, something didn’t go down well with Jr NTR’s fans. They criticised the TDP chief for not mentioning the actor in the tweet. As a result, they flooded the comments section of his tweet by writing, “Jai NTR”.

Jai NTR— Bavaji Tarak (@BavajiTarak) January 11, 2023

Jai NTR ❤️🔥— Rajesh Nenu Naa Rakshasi (@rajesh_naa) January 11, 2023

One of the users also went on to ask, “Sir why didn’t you tag Jr NTR?”

@naralokesh also @tarak9999 Anna ni tag cheyaledu meru tag cheyaledu Why sir— s_ranga312 (@s_ranga312) January 11, 2023

It is interesting to note that Naatu Naatu was nominated alongside Taylor Swift’s Carolina from Where The Crawdads Sing, Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick and Rihanna’s Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

RRR emerged as a smashing hit at the Indian box office last year. and it was received well internationally, too. The magnum opus revolves around two Indian revolutionaries who team up to fight the Britishers in pre-independence India.

