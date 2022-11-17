N.S. Madhavan's Dig at Director Anjali Menon After Her Remarks on Film Reviewers

Award-winning filmmaker Anjali Menon has directed eight films in her career till now but successfully carved a niche among the audience. However, this time she faced severe backlash for criticising the film reviewers. In an interview with Film Companion, Anjali talked about how some reviewers properly need to study films before making any judgments about them. The Bangalore Days director stated, “Most of the time, film reviewers don’t have such a background. I think it is important they are equipped with such knowledge.”

Malayalam writer N.S. Madhavan took a dig at the filmmaker for this statement and wrote a tweet criticizing her. He wrote that going by Anjali’s statement, she also doesn’t have the right to criticise food items like Dosa without knowing its preparation.

Anjali Menon goes to a thattukada and orders a dosa. She doesn’t like it. She says, “yuck!” Thattukadawala: “Madam, you can’t say that. You know nothing about dosa making.” pic.twitter.com/ADZATnXdyV— N.S. Madhavan (@NSMlive) November 16, 2022

Despite this criticism, some social media users have supported Anjali. In the interview, Anjali said that people should understand the pace and editing process of a film before pointing out its lag. A user completely agreed with this statement. He wrote that Anjali is right to some extent when she says that directors cannot take decisions about the pace and length of a film. According to this user, a film is watched by many viewers and they all will feel that the movie is going slow at some other point in time. How can a filmmaker consider everyone’s perspective even before a film is released?

ഒരു ഗംഭീര സിനിമ കണ്ടിട്ട്, ഇടക്ക് ചില സ്ഥലത്ത് ലാഗ് അനുഭവപ്പെട്ടു എന്ന് പറയുന്ന ധാരാളം പ്രേക്ഷകരുണ്ട്. അത് വിഡ്ഢിത്തം തന്നെയാണ്. കേൾക്കുന്നവർക്ക് അതൊരു "നെഗറ്റീവ്" കമൻ്റ് ആണ്. അതുകൊണ്ട് അഞ്ജലി പറയുന്നത് ശെരിയാണ് ഒരു പരിധി വരെ. സിനിമയുടെ PACE നിശ്ചയിക്കാനുള്ള അവകാശം സംവിധായകനില്ലേ— Aswin S (@da_ron_of_sky) November 16, 2022

Anjali was also quick enough to state her opinions on this interview. The Ustad Hotel director wrote on Instagram that she only talked about how professional film reviewing can improve with a better understanding of the filmmaking process. Anjali also gave the example of veteran journalist Udaya Tara Nayar’s work. According to her, when the audience is writing detailed and interesting reviews then film reviewers should aim for better quality in work. She concluded the note by hoping that there will be no confusion about what she has said in the interview.

Besides this interview, Anjali dominated headlines for her film Wonder Woman which will stream on November 18 at SONY LIV.

