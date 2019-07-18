Naagin 3 Actress Anita Hassanandani Takes on 50 Year Challenge, Shares Childhood Pic

The ongoing FaceApp feature has taken everyone in the loop, including movie actors, crickets and TV celebs. However, Naagin fame actor Anita Hassanandani has done something out of the league. Instead for sharing a picture of her old age, the TV actress has shared her childhood picture, calling it #50yearchallenge.

The Yeh Hain Mohabbatein fame actress took to Instagram to share her picture, with the caption, “My 50 year challenge cos I’m TheCuriousCaseOfAnita And yes I would be styled differently #50yearchallenge”

Dressed in a pink and yellow frock, with bellies and a pony, Anita looks cute as ever in the picture. Her husband Rohit Reddy commented on the picture, calling her effort ‘Brilliant’. Her Naagin 3 co-star Surbhi Jyoti also commented, “You are unbeatable.”

Other celebs who commented on the picture included Karanvir Vohra, Neena Kulkarni, Kratika Dheer, Mahhi Vij and Indraneil Sengupta, among others. While Vohra wrote, “Oh my gosh! Ditto,” Sengupta commented, “Hahahahaha @anitahassanandani best of the lot.”

Her Yeh Hain Mohabbatein co-star Krishna Mukherjee also commented on her childhood picture, writing, “Soo cute,” while another co-star Neena Kulkarni wrote, “That’s you! The cute face remains the same.”

Anita, who has been a part of famous TV shows like Yeh Hain Mohabbatein and Naagin 3, will be next seen in Salman Khan-produced Nach Baliye 9. The actress will be participating in the show with her life partner Rohit Reddy. As per new reports, she is the highest paid participant in the show.