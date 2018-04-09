GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Naagin 3: Ekta Kapoor Reveals Karishma Tanna's Look From The Show

Ekta welcomed the actress on board for the show via a social media post.

IANS

Updated:April 9, 2018, 4:14 PM IST
Image: Twitter/Ekta Kapoor


Mumbai: Producer Ekta Kapoor on Monday revealed she has roped in actress Karishma Tanna to play a 'naagin' in her new show Naagin 3.

"Here comes the first naagin! Karishma Tanna, welcome to 'Naagin 3'! Coming soon on Colors," Ekta tweeted on Monday.





She also shared the first look of the character essayed by Karishma, who sports an all-black ensemble, bold silver jewellery and a face done heavily with make-up. The poster's backdrop has a gothic feel to it.

"Naagin 3" will reportedly feature three 'naagins', and two more actresses who will be a part of the show are yet to be revealed.

The show's first season had starred Mouni Roy, who was also a part of the second season.

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

