Naagin 3 Fame Chetan Hansraj Was on the Verge of 'Having Nothing in Account' During Lockdown

Actor Chetan Hansraj has been appearing n various TV shows over the last couple of decades. However, the actor, like many others, was severely affected by the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

In an interview with ETimes, the actor opened up about his financial struggles in 2020. “I had the toughest year financially and in all other aspects. It was shocking as it has never happened with any of us ever. I think it was with everyone. I am not exaggerating but I was on the verge of having nothing in my account at one point. Because you may have worked for all those years, but you also have your investments stuck. At one point when everything is going down your economy, the share market you are hand to mouth. At such a time the universe teaches you that no matter how rich you are, we all are equal,” he said.

However, the actor said that he wasn’t depressed or complaining because he had a house, food and his family with him. He talked about the migrant crisis during the lockdown and added that it was worse for a lot of people. He added that on the first day of lockdown, he and his wife bought 10 Kgs of rice and basic food. He added that for people living alone, lockdown was more difficult.

Hansraj has made his comeback on TV with Mann Ki Awaaz: Pratigya 2. The show is a sequel to the 2009 show of the same name and stars Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll in lead roles.