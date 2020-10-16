Naagin 3 Fame Pearl Puri Writes Heartfelt Note for His Deceased Father

TV actor Pearl V Puri, who is known for his role as Mahir in Naagin 3, has penned down a heartfelt note for his father, who recently passed away. His father, Vipin Puri, reportedly died after suffering a heart attack.

Pearl’s father had also contracted pneumonia and he succumbed to his health conditions, reported Spotboye. The TV actor took to Instagram to write a note, remembering his father. He also shared pictures of his dad.

In the beginning of the note, he informed his followers that his father had bid adieu to this world. Recounting the qualities of his dad, Pearl said he was full of life and a very good human being.

The actor said that his father was a man of substance and whatever he is today is just one per cent of what his dad was. He stated that the demise of his father has broken his backbone.

"I request all of you to please love your parents as much as possible give them all the happiness in life do whatever best you can do for them within time before it is too late,” he advised his friends and followers.

He revealed that he had so many dreams for his dad, but he would not be able to fulfill them ever. Pearl said that he felt powerless in life for the first time, adding that he has realised that the mere presence of a father gives much support to a person.

The actor said that his father explained him the importance of learning in life. He divulged that his father would tell him “even if you get to learn something after losing dearly, consider that learning precious.”

Highlighting the importance of parents, Pearl said the time has taught him that till the time parents are alive, people should seek their blessings and spend time with them.

He requested to his followers to love their parents and spend time with them. The actor ended the note by writing, “I love you dad. You are the best.”

The actor received support and condolence messages from his friends and colleagues.