GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Naagin 3 is the Most Watched Show on TV, Kumkum Bhagya Offers Strong Resistance

There is a straight clash between Naagin 3 and Kumkum Bhagya for the number one spot.

News18.com

Updated:August 25, 2018, 1:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Naagin 3 is the Most Watched Show on TV, Kumkum Bhagya Offers Strong Resistance
The poster of Naagin 3.
Loading...
There is a reason Indian TV producers keep going back to supernatural and mythological themes. The latest BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Channel) reports is a clear indication of what works on the small screen and attracts the family audience.

BARC has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between August 11 and 17, and it says that Colors TV’s Naagin 3 is still holding the top position in terms of TRPs. It’s followed by Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya.

Naagin 3 has introduced some new characters in the show and they are holding the audience’s attention. On the other hand, Kumkum Bhagya is still relying on drama.
Colors’ Dance Deewane has won thousands of new fans in recent weeks. The show’s hosts – Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Shashank Khaitan – have ensured a fun time for the viewers and that has helped the show in gaining points and parking at the number three spot in the list of top five programmes of the week.

Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is in no mood to slow down even after so many seasons. The show, which started in 2009, is India’s third longest running TV show after two regional language shows.

Last but not the least, Kumkum Bhagya is once again back at the fifth spot. However, it’s the version telecast on Zee Anmol. This clearly demonstrates its hold on the audiences.

Will a new serial be able to break into the top 5 next week?

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...