Naagin 3 is the Most Watched Show on TV, Kumkum Bhagya Offers Strong Resistance

There is a reason Indian TV producers keep going back to supernatural and mythological themes. The latest BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Channel) reports is a clear indication of what works on the small screen and attracts the family audience.BARC has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between August 11 and 17, and it says that Colors TV’s Naagin 3 is still holding the top position in terms of TRPs. It’s followed by Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya.Naagin 3 has introduced some new characters in the show and they are holding the audience’s attention. On the other hand, Kumkum Bhagya is still relying on drama.Colors’ Dance Deewane has won thousands of new fans in recent weeks. The show’s hosts – Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Shashank Khaitan – have ensured a fun time for the viewers and that has helped the show in gaining points and parking at the number three spot in the list of top five programmes of the week.Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is in no mood to slow down even after so many seasons. The show, which started in 2009, is India’s third longest running TV show after two regional language shows.Last but not the least, Kumkum Bhagya is once again back at the fifth spot. However, it’s the version telecast on Zee Anmol. This clearly demonstrates its hold on the audiences.Will a new serial be able to break into the top 5 next week?