English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Is Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Alia Going to Be the New Evil Child in Naagin 3?
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Aliya aka Krishna Mukherjee is reportedly going to enter Naagin 3 in a negative role.
Image: Instagram
Loading...
If rumours are to be believed, Naagin 3 will see a new entrant in a negative role, which will create troubles in Maahir and Bela's life. While the speculation is rife, it is reported that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Alia aka Krishna Mukherjee will be roped in to play the evil daughter of Vishakha (Anita Hassanandani) and Hukum (Nikitin Dheer).
While Krishna has not confirmed her entry to the show, she has shared some insights on being offered the role. In an interview with the Times of India, Krishna affirmed, "Not really sure if I will be doing Naagin 3, but it feels great that the makers of the show have offered me the role."
If Krishna says yes then she will play the role of a devil's child who will grow up into an adult in a matter of a few days, therefore the show is not expected to take a leap. Recently, child actor Aleena Lambe was seen in a couple of episodes as Vishakha and Hukum's 7-8-year-
old daughter, who turns herself from a newborn to a child by drawing energy from the moon.
The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and features Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Nikitin Dheer, Pearl V Puri and Rajat Tokas in lead roles. This supernatural show has managed to bag the highest viewership in India last week.
Krishna Mukherjee, who has also played the role of Aliya in Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, made her television debut with the show Jhalli Anjali.
Follow @News18Movies for more
While Krishna has not confirmed her entry to the show, she has shared some insights on being offered the role. In an interview with the Times of India, Krishna affirmed, "Not really sure if I will be doing Naagin 3, but it feels great that the makers of the show have offered me the role."
If Krishna says yes then she will play the role of a devil's child who will grow up into an adult in a matter of a few days, therefore the show is not expected to take a leap. Recently, child actor Aleena Lambe was seen in a couple of episodes as Vishakha and Hukum's 7-8-year-
old daughter, who turns herself from a newborn to a child by drawing energy from the moon.
The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and features Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Nikitin Dheer, Pearl V Puri and Rajat Tokas in lead roles. This supernatural show has managed to bag the highest viewership in India last week.
Krishna Mukherjee, who has also played the role of Aliya in Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, made her television debut with the show Jhalli Anjali.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Instagram Will Now Judge Posts That Can be Classified as Inappropriate, as it Adopts The Nanny Role
- Hardik Pandya Hugs KL Rahul After Getting Smashed All Over the Park By Him
- Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta Break Ties After an Ugly Brawl: Report
- After Disha Patani, Priya Prakash Varrier Gets Trolled for Copy-Pasting Instagram Post
- First Images of Supermassive Black Hole Released, Twitter Gets Sucked Into the Void
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results