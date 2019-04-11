Is Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Alia Going to Be the New Evil Child in Naagin 3?

If rumours are to be believed, Naagin 3 will see a new entrant in a negative role, which will create troubles in Maahir and Bela's life. While the speculation is rife, it is reported that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Alia aka Krishna Mukherjee will be roped in to play the evil daughter of Vishakha (Anita Hassanandani) and Hukum (Nikitin Dheer).While Krishna has not confirmed her entry to the show, she has shared some insights on being offered the role. In an interview with the Times of India, Krishna affirmed, "Not really sure if I will be doing Naagin 3, but it feels great that the makers of the show have offered me the role."If Krishna says yes then she will play the role of a devil's child who will grow up into an adult in a matter of a few days, therefore the show is not expected to take a leap. Recently, child actor Aleena Lambe was seen in a couple of episodes as Vishakha and Hukum's 7-8-year-old daughter, who turns herself from a newborn to a child by drawing energy from the moon.The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and features Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Nikitin Dheer, Pearl V Puri and Rajat Tokas in lead roles. This supernatural show has managed to bag the highest viewership in India last week.Krishna Mukherjee, who has also played the role of Aliya in Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, made her television debut with the show Jhalli Anjali.