Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Naagin 3's Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani & Karishma Tanna Party Together at Pearl V Puri's Birthday

TV actor Pearl V Puri's birthday bash turned out to be a small reunion for TVs Naagins - Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani and Karishma Tanna.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 10, 2019, 6:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Naagin 3's Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani & Karishma Tanna Party Together at Pearl V Puri's Birthday
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Actor Pearl V Puri, who is currently playing the role of Raghbir in Colors TV show Bepanah Pyaarr, turned a year older on July 10. Puri celebrated his special day with his friends from the TV industry. The actor, who has also been a part of Naagin 3, took to his Instagram handle to share a couple of moments from his birthday bash.

Attended by Karishma Tanna, Vikas Gupta, Surbhi Jyoti, producer Mushtaq Sheikh, Anita Hassanandani, her husband Rohit Reddy and Heli Daruwala, the celebration turned out to be a small reunion for the entire Naagin 3 cast. Sharing the pictures from his birthday party cum Naagin 3 team reunion, Puri wrote, "One of the best surprise birthday parties I've ever got from one of my closest friend @karishmaktanna. Thank you so much for so much effort and to all my friends for making it even more special for me I was truly overwhelmed and still smiling while writing this. I love you all n thankyou sooo much to all my fans for all the wishes n blessings love love love."

Some of these stars also took to their respective Instagram accounts to share pictures from the birthday celebrations. One of the pictures had all the three Naagins - Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna - posing together. Meanwhile, a couple of videos were also shared where everyone can be seen dancing. Besides this, Pearl V Puri also shared a video of singer Darshan Raval singing his latest hit Tera Zikr for the birthday boy on his Instagram story.

Surbhi and Pearl played a couple in Naagin 3. The actress shared a photo from the sets of the Ekta Kapoor show to wish him happy birthday.

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday @pearlvpuri Keep rocking ✌✌

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

On the work front, Pearl is busy with the romance drama Bepanah Pyaar. The show also features Ishita Dutta and Aparna Dixit in the lead roles. Before Bepanah Payar, he was appreciated for his performance as Maahir in Naagin 3. However, the supernatural series went off air a few months ago.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram