Naagin 3's Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani & Karishma Tanna Party Together at Pearl V Puri's Birthday

Actor Pearl V Puri, who is currently playing the role of Raghbir in Colors TV show Bepanah Pyaarr, turned a year older on July 10. Puri celebrated his special day with his friends from the TV industry. The actor, who has also been a part of Naagin 3, took to his Instagram handle to share a couple of moments from his birthday bash.

Attended by Karishma Tanna, Vikas Gupta, Surbhi Jyoti, producer Mushtaq Sheikh, Anita Hassanandani, her husband Rohit Reddy and Heli Daruwala, the celebration turned out to be a small reunion for the entire Naagin 3 cast. Sharing the pictures from his birthday party cum Naagin 3 team reunion, Puri wrote, "One of the best surprise birthday parties I've ever got from one of my closest friend @karishmaktanna. Thank you so much for so much effort and to all my friends for making it even more special for me I was truly overwhelmed and still smiling while writing this. I love you all n thankyou sooo much to all my fans for all the wishes n blessings love love love."

Some of these stars also took to their respective Instagram accounts to share pictures from the birthday celebrations. One of the pictures had all the three Naagins - Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna - posing together. Meanwhile, a couple of videos were also shared where everyone can be seen dancing. Besides this, Pearl V Puri also shared a video of singer Darshan Raval singing his latest hit Tera Zikr for the birthday boy on his Instagram story.

Surbhi and Pearl played a couple in Naagin 3. The actress shared a photo from the sets of the Ekta Kapoor show to wish him happy birthday.

On the work front, Pearl is busy with the romance drama Bepanah Pyaar. The show also features Ishita Dutta and Aparna Dixit in the lead roles. Before Bepanah Payar, he was appreciated for his performance as Maahir in Naagin 3. However, the supernatural series went off air a few months ago.

