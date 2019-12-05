Naagin 4 Actress Nia Sharma is a Fan of Bigg Boss 13, Says Sidharth Shukla is Doing Well

Nia Sharma, who has been a part of many popular TV shows like Jamai Raja, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Ishq Mein Marjaawan, among others, is now going to set foot in Ekta Kapoor's world of Naagin 4. The actress will share screen space with Dil Se Dil Tak actress Jasmin Bhasin in the supernatural drama. The two actresses recently visited Bigg Boss 13 House and talked about their love for the show.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Nia Sharma revealed to be a Bigg Boss fan. "My mom loves Bigg Boss so every night we are hooked on to TV to watch Bigg Boss. I think initially the season was a little flat but later it picked up well. Sidharth Shukla is doing well for himself and so are the others. The entertainment that they are providing is good and working."

On being asked if she would be willing to enter the Bigg Boss house, she said, "Yes, only for promotions."

Meanwhile, her co-actor Jasmin was asked about her experience of working with the Jamai 2.0 actress. "I feel it is great. Both Nia and I are Gen X actors, we share the same vibe. We have known each other before and worked together for Maha-Sangam and did an event together. We haven't been best of friends but we enjoy each other's company. We feel comfortable around each other, it is great chemistry. I am very happy that it is Nia with me because I am an energy and good vibe kind of a person, I get guarded if the vibe isn't right. But with Nia, it is very fun. When we are not shooting, we are just talking," she shared.

Naagin 4 will air on the weekends from December 14, on Colors TV.

