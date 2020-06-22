'Naagin 4' Promo Hints at Epic Conclusion to Unsolved Mystery of Temple

It looks like Naagin 4 is going to end with an epic battle and receive a proper goodbye afterall. In between reports of the show being scrapped doing the rounds for quite some time, the broadcast channel Colors and Ekta Kapoor posted a promo giving a glimpse into what is in store for the finale.

In the promo, lead actors of the show Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria and Rashmi Desai can be seen. An ominous voice over reveals that the ‘biggest secret’ will be revealed that was hidden inside the temple in the final episode.

Naagin 4, from the house of Ekta’s production Balaji Telefilms, has been the fourth installment of the popular mythical series on Indian television. However, it has not received the huge success at par with its earlier editions. Even with changing actors and storylines, the Nia Sharma starrer supernatural show failed to grasp a strong audience base.

It was the lockdown due to the novel coronavirus that escalated the troubles for the show. All shooting activities had to be halted for a long period and the production decided to axe the supernatural show.

Earlier in May, Ekta had revealed that the show will be called off soon. In an IGTV update, the successful producer had announced that a new season, that is Naagin 5, was going to be gifted to the fans of the franchise. But before that the fourth installment will be given a proper send off.

