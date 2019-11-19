Take the pledge to vote

Naagin 4's Nia Sharma Starved Herself to Look a Particular Way, Says Was Obsessed with Weight

Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma in a recent interview revealed she was obsessed with her weight to an extent that on her cheat days she would end throwing up everything she ate.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 19, 2019, 4:08 PM IST
Naagin 4's Nia Sharma Starved Herself to Look a Particular Way, Says Was Obsessed with Weight
Image: Nia's official Twitter account

The pressure to look in a certain has affected the lives of many celebrities. While a lot of them understand and accept their flaws, others end up giving up to the pressure. Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma went through the same.

Talking to the Times of India, Nia revealed, “People have always seen me as someone who is fit and has a good figure because I have maintained myself well. But, with time, there are physiological factors that make you put on weight.”

“For the past few years, I have suffered from the fear of getting out of shape. I was obsessed with my weight and if I put on even one kilo, I would start fretting and fuming over it. So much so, that my conversations with my friends were all about my weight worries. And in order to look a particular way, I ended up starving myself,” she continued.

Nia revealed that she followed a strict diet, without having a single cheat day in her routine. However, there were times when overate. This would make her feel guilty, due to which she used to end throwing up everything she ate.

She also thanked her friends for making her understand about healthy living habits. She said, “My friends Arjun (Bijlani) and Ravi (Dubey) sat me down and explained that this was not healthy. Even when I suffered from slight bloating, I would throw up deliberately. Finally, it left me feeling very weak.”

The Jamai Raja actress also urged other women to stop such acts, if they follow it.

