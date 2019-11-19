Naagin 4's Nia Sharma Starved Herself to Look a Particular Way, Says Was Obsessed with Weight
Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma in a recent interview revealed she was obsessed with her weight to an extent that on her cheat days she would end throwing up everything she ate.
Image: Nia's official Twitter account
The pressure to look in a certain has affected the lives of many celebrities. While a lot of them understand and accept their flaws, others end up giving up to the pressure. Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma went through the same.
Talking to the Times of India, Nia revealed, “People have always seen me as someone who is fit and has a good figure because I have maintained myself well. But, with time, there are physiological factors that make you put on weight.”
“For the past few years, I have suffered from the fear of getting out of shape. I was obsessed with my weight and if I put on even one kilo, I would start fretting and fuming over it. So much so, that my conversations with my friends were all about my weight worries. And in order to look a particular way, I ended up starving myself,” she continued.
Nia revealed that she followed a strict diet, without having a single cheat day in her routine. However, there were times when overate. This would make her feel guilty, due to which she used to end throwing up everything she ate.
She also thanked her friends for making her understand about healthy living habits. She said, “My friends Arjun (Bijlani) and Ravi (Dubey) sat me down and explained that this was not healthy. Even when I suffered from slight bloating, I would throw up deliberately. Finally, it left me feeling very weak.”
The Jamai Raja actress also urged other women to stop such acts, if they follow it.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lata Mangeshkar is 'Much Better' But Still in Hospital
- Tata Sky Offers Free Amazon Fire TV Stick With HD STBs: Everything You Need to Know
- Once Abandoned Dog is Now Assisting Railway Force Personnel to Warn Commuters Against Footboard Traveling
- Kerala MLA Asked Locals to Gift Him Books, Now He's Donating Them to School Libraries
- East Bengal Announce Kalyani Stadium as Their Home Venue for I-League 2019-20