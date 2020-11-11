Naagin 5 Actors Goof Around in This BTS Picture, Surbhi Chandna Reveals Favorite Co-star

Actor Sharad Malhotra took to Instagram to share behind-the-scene pictures with Naagin 5 co-stars Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, Utkarsh Gupta, and Suchit Vikram Singh. In the pictures, the actors can be seen goofing around on the sets.

“With my clique in killick ✌️🖤 #posers #bts #nagin5 @officialsurbhic @itsmohitsehgal @utkarshgupta74 @suchit07,” Sharad wrote alongside the pictures on Instagram.

Surbhi shared the same picture on her Instagram Story and captioned it, “No straight face with them around.” The actress also revealed her favorite co-star from the show. Sharing a picture with Utkarsh, she wrote, “Ask me who is my favorite, you, you!”

Earlier today, Mohit, who was rumoured to be exiting the show after his truth was revealed in a recent episode, refuted the rumours. He re-shared Naagin 5’s creative producer Mukta Dhond’s Instagram post, where she has clarified the news, “naagin5 trio. 1) good 2) evil but also good. 3) just pure evil and not good. All 3 out story. All three here to stay. @officialsurbhic @sharadmalhotra009 @itsmohitsehgal more action, more romance, and so much revenge. All on #naagin5 every #weekend stay tuned,” she wrote. Mohit re-shared it and captioned it, “Hope it clarifies everything.”