Naagin 5 Actors Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra Caught Candid on Camera While Shooting, See Pic

Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna is winning the hearts online with her adorable chemistry with co-actor Sharad Malhotra as she has shared a BTS picture from the show's set. The duo's fans are swooning over the cute snap. The actress, who plays the character of Bani in the supernatural show, got candid when she was giving quirky reactions in camera. In the picture, Surbhi and Sharad can be seen twinning in black. The actress shared the picture in her Instagram story and wrote, “#Vani caught candid.”

Surbhi often shares the pictures from the sets of the show and takes the internet by storm. Recently, she set the internet on fire with her sizzling dance moves on Nora Fatehi’s song O Saki Saki. Her co-actress from Naagin 5, Swarda Thigale can also be seen joining her. In the video, Surbhi looks stunning in the red outfit, while Swarda rocks in a grey outfit. Sharing the video, Surbhi wrote, “This Naagin And Morni Got No Chill #osakisaki #naagin5 #reelitfeelit #naaginmorni #bani #mayuri #bayuri@norafatehi how fabulous are you in this song @swardathigale9 you my girl are stunning (sic).”

Surbhi, who has been a part of the TV shows like Qubool Hai and Ishqbaaaz, is a social media queen and often treats her fans with her stunning pictures. Earlier, she shared a picture where she can be seen dressed up as a bride in red lehenga. What grabbed the eyeballs is her quirky caption which reads, “Lost Count of the Shaadis i have done on TELEVISION but everytime it excites me to dress up as a Bride Real Shaadi Main God only knows what will happen (sic).”

Apart from Surbhi and Sharad, Mohit Sehgal, Parag Tyagi and Swarda Thigale can also be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural drama Naagin 5. Meanwhile, the latest promo of the show left the fans amused as it shows a mystery women. The upcoming episodes seem to unfold some major drama in the show.