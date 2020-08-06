Naagin 5 All Set for New Innings, Asim Riaz Injured in Attack

Fan anticipation for Naagin 5 has been at a high ever since Hina Khan was revealed to be the next powerful shape-shifting serpent on the show. But unfortunately, the actress will only have a cameo on the show.

Actress Surbhi Chandna will reportedly take over after Hina's exit. Even though she has been unveiled as the most powerful naagin with much fanfare, Hina's stint on Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama will be a short-lived one, reported BollywoodLife.

Read: Naagin 5 to be Aired From August 9, Surbhi Chandna to Take Over Post Hina Khan's Cameo

Actor Karan Mehra, who is best known for playing Naitik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, talks about his co-star Hina Khan, upcoming projects and family.

“It’s been a great run, 8 years, 2100 episodes that I did. I think I was very fortunate to be a part of the show, which has created history and the kind of impression it has left on people’s mind and heart. During the lockdown, after almost four years of leaving the show, the re-run has activated all those sentiments that people had at one point of time. The kind of attention that I am again getting is almost like I did for the first time. I had thought after four years I could break-away from the image and start all over again. I think I am still playing the part of Naitik even after leaving the show,” said Mehra.

Read: Still Playing 'Naitik' Even After Leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Says Karan Mehra

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz was allegedly attacked by some unknown people on a bike while he was cycling on the streets. Asim took to social media and shared his ordeal with fans as he showed the bruises and injury marks sustained after the attack.

Asim posted a video at around 10 pm on Wednesday saying, "I was cycling right now. I had some guys coming in on the bike and hit me from behind. Not from the front." He went on to reveal his bruises on knee, back and arms. The reason or motive behind the attack remains unknown.

Read: Asim Riaz Injured After Attack on Streets, Fans Pray for His Speedy Recovery

There is a new development in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. As per documents obtained by CNN-News18, Sushant's alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has blocked his phone number on June 8. The call records also suggest that there was no conversation between Sushant and Rhea from June 8 and 14, the day Sushant was found dead in his Bandra house.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday received the Department of Personnel and Training's (DoPT) notification to initiate a probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. In another related development, the Centre told the Supreme Court that it had accepted the Bihar government's recommendation for a CBI probe into the case.

Read: Rhea Chakraborty Blocked Sushant Singh Rajput's Phone Number After June 8, Suggest Call Records

Television actor and model Samir Sharma has allegedly died by suicide at his home in Mumbai. He was 44.

Samir was found hanging from the kitchen ceiling on Wednesday night at his home in Neha CHS building, situated at Ahinsa Marg in Malad west.

Read: TV Actor Samir Sharma Dies By Suicide at Home in Mumbai: Report

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).