Naagin 5: Dheeraj Dhoopar to Temporarily Replace Sharad Malhotra?

After Sharad Malhotra, who plays the role of Veer in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5, tested Covid-19 positive and is in self-isolation at home. The makers are planning to bring his temporary replacement on the show.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, till the time Sharad does not complete his treatment and recover from the disease, another actor is going to take his place. This actor has already been a part of Naagin 5 in its initial stage and played Sharad's character before.

For those uninitiated, Naagin 5 was launched by actors Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar. While Hina and Mohit played Naagin and Naag, Dheeraj was seen as Cheel. Now, in Sharad's absence Dheeraj might fill in for him temporarily on the show and reprise his role.

Dheeraj is currently playing the role of Karan Luthra in popular Balaji soap, Kundali Bhagya. The show also stars Shraddha Arya in the lead role opposite Dheeraj.

Meanwhile, besides Sharad, his co-actor Aakash Talwar and the show's director have also tested positive for the virus. Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal, who play the lead roles in Naagin 5, have tested negative.