Naagin 5: Fans Call Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra's Pool Scene 'Beautiful'

The latest episode of Naagin 5 saw actors Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra being pushed in the pool. While, the actors were in the swimming pool, they shared a couple of romantic moments. The fans of the show and actors, who have been already liking the duo's on-screen chemistry, have shared snippets from the episode on social media and called the scene as 'beautiful.'

Sharad and Surbhi play reincarnations of Cheel and Adi-Naagin, who are supposed to be mortal enemies. However, the love-hate relationship between the two characters is well-liked by fans.

Here are some of the reactions:

Some have called Surbhi and Sharad fabulous actors.

@SurbhiChandna @itsssharad09 you both are fabulous actors , honestly this particular scene was amazing i am speechless , pani ke andar esa scene karna koi aasan baat nahi hai but you both are fabulous #SurbhiChandna #SharadMalhotra #Naagin5 #Vani pic.twitter.com/fKjxLYgPkf — Tahura¹¹ (@sc_shivika) September 21, 2020

Apart from Surbhi and Sharad, actor Mohit Sehgal is also a part of Naagin 5.

Surbhi, Sharad and Mohit took over the show after actors Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra did the initial few episodes. Also, actors Anjum Fakih, Parag Tyagi, Gaurav Wadhwa and Aahna Sharma have joined the cast of the Naagin 5.