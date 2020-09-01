Naagin 5 Fans Gush Over Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra's Sizzling Chemistry

After Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra, the show Naagin 5 is being followed by Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal. While Surbhi is paired with Mohit in the show, viewers are loving the chemistry between her and Sharad.

In the latest episode of the show, there was a dance sequence and the chemistry between Surbhi and Sharad left the fans in awe. This is how viewers reacted on social media after watching the Sunday's episode.

My favorite intense moment of #Vani was when Veer said “kahin is main zaher toh nahe milaya” and she said “yes milaya hai aur pe ke tum mar Jaoge” not once Veer hesitated and drank all three shots while he deeply stared at her right into her eyes 🔥😭 #Naagin5 https://t.co/CsTqKfMuHr — •••Anu••• (@Anum_shono) August 31, 2020

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Sharad had said, "Considering that I was doing TV for the last 14-15 years, nobody had the guts to offer me the negative lead. By guts, I mean that nobody visualised me like this. I have been playing only hero or the protagonist, the positive guy for the longest time, I played a warrior, a sanskari beta or pati but never a grey character. I am forever going to be grateful to them for this opportunity, Ekta just threw a googly."

Meanwhile, actors Anjum Fakih, Parag Tyagi, Gaurav Wadhwa and Aahna Sharma are also part of Naagin 5.