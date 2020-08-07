Naagin 5: First Look of Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra Revealed

The Ekta Kapoor-produced series Naagin is now back with its fifth installment. The show, which has featured several actors in the lead role in the last few years, will now mark the entry of new characters played by actress Hina Khan and actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra.

The supernatural show is coming back to the small screens starting August 9. The announcement was made on the social media accounts of Ekta Kapoor's production house as well as Colors TV. “#Naagin5, 9th August se, Sat-Sun raat 8 baje, sirf @colorstv par,” it read.

The fifth season of the show will start airing every Saturday and Sunday starting August 9. The show will be televised at 8 pm every weekend. The motion poster of Naagin 5 shared on Instagram shows the first look of new entrants Hina, Dheeraj and Mohit. While Hina will be playing the role of a serpent, Dheeraj seems to have a negative role. A week ago, Hina also shared her look from the show, with the caption, “She’s coming.”

Hina will be back to the TV world with the show. Earlier, talking to Mumbai Mirror about the show, she said, “Actually, I was focussing more on films and digital shows, and it was all going well. But then, Ekta Kapoor came into my life and dropped the bomb! We share a great rapport and I am doing a web show for her, too. When she mentioned Naagin to me, I told her that I didn’t want to do television, but she said that it’s just for one season, and I could do it for some time.”