Naagin 5 First Picture Goes Viral; Fans Want Hina Khan To Play The Lead In New Season

A day after it was reported that Dipika Kakar has been approached for the lead role in Naagin 5, a picture, touted as the first poster of the new season, has gone viral on social media.

However, nothing has been officially confirmed by the production house Balaji Telefilms or show's producer Ekta Kapoor. The photo was first shared online via an Instagram handle _.

Fans were quick to react on the picture, with many requesting the makers of Naagin 5 to cast popular TV actress Hina Khan in the lead.

One user commented, "Only Hina Khan as Naagin can take this show to another level." Another wrote, "Hina Khan is the best lead."

Meanwhile, if a report in Pinkvilla is to be believed, Dipika has been approached for Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5. Taking to her Instagram account, Ekta Kapoor recently clarified that Naagin 4 was going to end and would have a fantastic four-episode finale. The producer of the supernatural thriller also added that they'd be soon jumping into Naagin 5.

Ekta has been keen on getting Dipika on board for the longest time, the report in Pinkvilla stated. However, it remains to be seen if the Bigg Boss 12 winner will give her nod or not.

Naagin 4 stars Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai, Anita Hassanandani and Vijayendra Kumeria. In a video, posted on her Instagram, Ekta thanked all of them for being a part of her show, and shared that she'd come back to them with something special. She also assured her viewers that they worked really hard on the script of Naagin 5.