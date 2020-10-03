Naagin 5: Sharad Malhotra Tests Positive for Covid-19, Surbhi Chandna to Update Fans on Her Health

Naagin 5 star Sharad Malhotra tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. The actor has mild symptoms and is under home quarantine. The actor developed mild symptoms on Thursday, and took the test on his doctor’s advice. His reports came positive. However, his wife Ripci Bhatia has tested negative, reports Indian Express.

“They say if you stay positive, good things and people will be drawn to you. Damn! Took this line too seriously. Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Thankfully my wife has tested negative and continues to follow all precautionary measures. I am in home quarantine, under strict medical supervision, so please keep me in your prayers, and I promise to bounce back sooner and stronger," Sharad said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Naagin 5 leading lady Surbhi Chandna said that she'd update her fans on her health. She shared a Story on Instagram expressing her gratitude towards her fans and well-wishers who are concerned about her health. The actress says that she will update them on her health once the test results are out. “Thank you for the concern pouring in.” The supernatural drama Naagin 5 premiered sometime back on August 9, 2020. Moreover, Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna’s on-screen chemistry in the show is loved by the audience.