Naagin 5 Star Surbhi Chandna Teases Mohit Sehgal with Fake Accent in This Funny BTS Video

Fans of supernatural fantasy thriller Naagin 5 were in for some fun when lead actor Surbhi Chandna left her co-actor, Mohit Sehgal, in splits with her fake accent. In a recent behind-the-scenes video, Surbhi can be seen spelling the word ‘fabulous’ in a heavily accented way as she teases her colleague Mohit. The two are sitting on the sets dressed in formal ethnic wear as the actress kills their free time with some fun. The video was shared on Instagram by PinkVilla Telly.

Surbhi plays the role of the shape-shifting serpent in this fantasy thriller television series that is in its fifth season. The series also stars actor Sharad Malhotra in the lead role. The actors seem to share a strong professional bond and can be seen indulging in some shenanigans off the camera as well.

In an earlier video, we can see Surbhi shooting in a fake snow set as she pretends to be in Switzerland. Wearing the glamorous attire that her character requires, Surbhi was obviously not dressed to face the snow and she tells her fans how she is stuck.

In another post, Surbhi gave her fans a glimpse of how the flying shots of the serial are taken. In the video, Surbhi is tied to a harness and holds on to the camera which is held by the director of photography, who is also tied to a harness. The two of them are then lifted up as Surbhi delivers the shot. The actress described that the show Naagin is all about thrills and challenges, and every day for her is a new day.

In another behind the scenes video posted by Surbhi, the actress can be seen dancing to Neha Kakkar’s Saki Saki song along with co-actor Swarda Thigale.

The first season of Naagin starring Mouni Roy in the lead role aired in 2015 and since then, fans have been presented with several new seasons with a fresh cast and storyline.