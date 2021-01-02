Naagin 5 Stars Welcome New Year 2021 with Glamorous Disco Inspired Dance

Stars of Naagin season five welcomed the new year in their own glamorous and disco way. The cast of the supernatural fantasy thriller television series produced by Ekta Kapoor were seen dancing to the tunes of disco beats in a recent Instagram post by actress Surbhi Chandna.

In the video posted by season five’s Naagin lead actor Surbhi, the cast is dressed up in glamorous outfits and is seen dancing to the steps choreographed by US BAD Dancers. The set of Naagin season five was all decked up, including the cast of the show that included Sharad Malhotra, Parag Tyagi, Khushi Chaudhary, Aahna Sharma, Utkarsh Gupta, Shivani Gosain, Aakash Talwar, Suchit Vikram Singh and Arun PK. The party-themed episode will be something that viewers are all the more excited to watch.

Captioning her fun Instagram post, Surbhi wrote, “We Will Keep Shining like Disco Balls #naagin5 Breaking into a dance to welcome 2021#bestteamever.”

Surbhi wore a baby pink shimmering gown with a headband that went well with the disco themed-party. Meanwhile, her co-star Sharad wore a black and white striped shirt with black pants and slicked back hair.

Surbhi, who has over 3.6 million followers on Instagram, received 1,29,028 likes for her recent post. Commenting on the post, actor Vikaas Kalantri said, “I am sure the choreographer is Mr. Malhotra. He is doing all the steps in sync. happy new year guys.” Another fan commented, “Yoooo surbhi is a disco dancer. this is soooo fun and loving this vibes.”

Former MTV Ace of Space contestant Khushi Chaudhary also posted a few pictures on her Instagram handle giving her fans a sneak peek into the fun-filled sets of Naagin season five. One of the posts was dedicated to Surbhi, where the two actors were seen striking some dramatic poses for the camera. Khushi captioned the post as her favourite picture.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms, Naagin is a fantasy drama that airs on ColorsTV.