Naagin 5 to be Aired From August 9, Surbhi Chandna to Take Over Post Hina Khan's Cameo

Fan anticipation for Naagin 5 has been at a high ever since Hina Khan was revealed to be the next powerful shape-shifting serpent on the show. But unfortunately, the actress will only have a cameo on the show.

Actress Surbhi Chandna will reportedly take over after Hina's exit. Even though she has been unveiled as the most powerful naagin with much fanfare, Hina's stint on Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama will be a short-lived one, reported BollywoodLife.

Naagin 5 is all set to hit the screens on August 9. The makers released a short clip featuring the new Naagin in town Hina, as they announced the on-air date of Naagin 5.

In the teaser, Hina looks gorgeous as she dons a golden-colored corset blouse paired with a maroon colored skirt. Her bold makeup, jewelry, curled up hair accentuates her shape-shifting avatar.

Hina will also feature in the finale episode of Naagin 4. In the teaser, it was revealed that Hina is back to complete her unfinished work from the past, and she will begin a new war in the naagin universe.

Actor Mohit Malhotra will be seen opposite Hina. Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar and Sharad Malhotra will also be part of the show. Sharad will reportedly play the negative lead in the show and it will be a role he had never played before.