Naagin 5's Adinaagin Surbhi Chandna and Morni Swarda Thigale Show Off Sizzling Moves to Saki Saki

Surbhi Chandna set the internet on fire with a dance video of her grooving to Nora Fatehi's song O Saki Saki Re with Swarda Thigale. In the video, the actresses look ravishing dressed up in red and grey shimmery outfits.

The video is from the sets of their supernatural TV show Naagin 5, shared by Surbhi on Instagram. Surbhi is playing the character of Adinaagin while Swarda is essaying the role of Morni. "This Naagin And Morni Got No Chill #osakisaki #naagin5 #reelitfeelit #naaginmorni #bani #mayuri #bayuri @norafatehi how fabulous are you in this song. @swardathigale9 you my girl are stunning," Surbhi wrote.

Swarda responded, "Wohooo you complimented me in the best way possible babyyy." Take a look at the viral video:

Fans are loving their dance moves in the video. Their friends and co-stars too were awestruck. Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who was recently seen as Shakura in the show, commented, “Shakura khush hua !!” Swarda also reacted to the post and wrote, “Wohooo you complimented me in the best way possible babyyy.” Many other TV celebs including Surbhi’s Ishqbaaaz co-actor Mreenal Deshraj also reacted to her post.

Meanwhile, the reports of Mohit Sehgal's character Adinaag bidding adieu to the show are also doing rounds. A report published by Pinkvilla suggests that Adinaag’s true intentions will be exposed soon on the show and a new character will be roped in to create a love triangle between Bani and Veer. Bani’s truth will also be exposed to Veer.

The audience has been loving Sharad and Surbhi’s on-screen chemistry, hence the maker will keep the track same. Earlier, Mohit and Surbhi’s chemistry was the centre of focus in the show, however, after the liking of audience shifted towards Bani and Veer’s chemistry, the makers have decided to bring some change in the storyline.