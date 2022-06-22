Naagin 6 Actor Simba Nagpal Gets Injured On The Sets; Deets Inside

Simba Nagpal is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 which also stars Tejasswi Prakash in the lead. In the show, Simba plays the role of Rishabh Gujral while Tejasswi essays the role of his wife. The show revolves around an evil plot of a neighbouring country that is trying to spread a medical emergency in India. Therefore, a shape-changing serpent (played by Tejasswi Prakash) has been called in to save the nation. The show recently took a leap and while shooting a scene for the same, Simba Nagpal injured himself.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Simba Nagpal was recently injured on the sets of Naagin 6. The actor was immediately given first aid following which he resumed work. While not much details about the injury have been specified, sources cited by the entertainment portal claimed, “Simba’s current character is very demanding and the actor has been working very hard on the set. But sadly, last week, he sustained an injury but ensured it did not once affect his work schedule. Without complaining, he just kept shooting continuously and said it’s to avoid breaking out of the character which is pretty commendable.”

Just a few days back, Simba Nagpal revealed that he will not be participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. While the actor was approached for the show, he refused the offer. On being asked about the same, Simba told India Forums that he is not a very good dancer. “Yes, I was approached for Jhalak Dikhlajaa but I don’t think at this point I’m that good a dancer to be competing in a dance reality show. Plus I’m super focused on acting these days!” Simba had said.

Prior to Naagin 6, Simba Nagpal also participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15. Even though he did not survive in the show till the finale, Simba’s calm nature was widely loved and appreciated by the audience. Even Salman Khan had appreciated Simba for his calmness during one of the episodes.

