Naagin 6 Actor Simba Nagpal Was Keen to Participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, But He’s Not Disappointed

Naagin 6 has taken an interesting turn of events as the audience is getting to see the characters played by Simba Nagpal and Mahekk Chahal in a completely new light. As the plot intensifies in the show, Simba, who had earlier been a co-contestant of Bigg Boss 15 alongside Tejasswi Prakash, has revealed that he was looking forward to participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

There had been several rumours doing the rounds that he would participate in the adventure based reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty. Talking to BollywoodLife, the actor revealed, “Well, I am aware of the rumours and news reports. I am a huge fan of Khatron Ke Khiladi. It is the only reality show that I wish to do from now on. The adventure and adrenaline that the show offers is right up my street. It is a dream show for me.”

He further added, “I was very keen to do KKK 12 but I never thought that the shoot would start so early. So, I took up this show. Naagin 6 is a finite show, and I am committed to it. But I feel that the show will come to me if it is in my destiny. I am not disappointed or anything. But to be honest, Khatron Ke Khiladi is the only reality show I want to do.”

Simba also called Bigg Boss a show that not exactly as per his personality and added, “I just want to act. Working on Shakti was a very gratifying experience for me. I want to do more shows and polish my acting skills. I have a lot to learn. A show like Bigg Boss is not exactly for my personality. I was my real self inside the house. I cannot react on things if I do feel about them. This is why people thought I was too lazy or thanda. But the show was a nice experience. Going forward, acting is what I want to do.”

Well, we can most definitely hope that he would probably be approached for the next season of the show, since he has himself expressed how keen he is to be a part of it. This year’s participants include Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Sriti Jha, Munawar Faruqui, Shivangi Joshi, Faisal Sheikh aka Mr. Faisu, Jannat Zubair, Mohit Malik, Aneri Vajani, Tushar Kalia, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat amongst others.

