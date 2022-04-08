Naagin 6: Anita Hassanandani Answers If She Will Be Joining Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's Show Soon

Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal starrer Naagin 6 has been making headlines ever since its premiere earlier this year. Recently, the reports of Anita Hassanandani joining the show also surfaced on social media. If was being said that the actress will make a cameo on the show.

However, if a report by BollywoodLife.com is to be believed, Anita will not join Naagin 6. The actress, when contacted by the entertainment portal, refutes reports of her joining Ekta Kapoor’s show and mentioned that she is busy with her baby boy. Reportedly, Anita wishes to remain on a break for some time and focus on motherhood. Anita was a part of Naagin’s last season along with Vijayendra Kumeria, Nia Sharma, and Jasmin Bhasin.

Recently, Rashami Desai also made a cameo in Naagin 6. She was introduced as Shangrila or Laal Naagin who was later freed from the curse by Pratha. Though Rashami was a part of the show only for a couple of weeks, her performance was widely appreciated by the audience. After her exit from the show, Rashami took to social media and dropped a series of pictures in her Naagin avatar. She also penned down a heart-warming note thanking the show’s producer Ekta Kapoor for making her a part of Naagin 6. “Can’t thank you enough to @ektarkapoor for #shanglira & #shalakha this time it was more fun and yet challenging 😇 and @singhranjankumar for being my constant support without u this was not possible 🙏🏼😇 Hope u all enjoyed watching me in double roll (sic)," she wrote. Meanwhile, actor Tusharr Khanna has also joined the show recently.

Naagin 6 airs on Colors TV. The show has a pandemic twist to it. It depicts how a neighbouring country is trying to create a medical emergency in India and therefore Naagin has been called in to save the country. Apart from Tejasswi and Simba, the show also stars Mehek Chahal, Sudha Chandran, and Urvashi Dholakia among others.

