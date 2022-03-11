Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra Set To Marry Soon? Tilak On Latter's Forehead Sparks Roka Rumours

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s love story is known to all. The two actors developed a romantic relationship during their stay in the Bigg Boss 15 house this year. They are often spotted together, have met each others’ parents too and are called TejRan by their fans who are also eagerly waiting for the duo to tie the knot soon.

On Thursday, Karan Kundrra and his parents were snapped outside Tejasswi Prakash’s house as they all gathered to celebrate Karan’s parents’ marriage anniversary. The Lock Upp jailer looked charming as always as he wore a white shirt and paired it with black pyjamas. However, what caught everyone’s attention was something else.

Fans were quick to spot tilak on Karan Kundrra’s forehead, therefore speculating if Karan and Tejasswi’s Roka ceremony took place secretly on Thursday night. “Congratulations both Was it just marriage anniversary or other ceremony too! #TeamRoka," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Roka ho gya yaar?" “Are they rokafied," another comment read.

While fans are already excited, there is no official confirmation so far if Karan and Tejasswi have been Rokafied or not.

Earlier this year, Karan Kundrra was asked about his marriage plans with Tejasswi Prakash to which the actor mentioned that they have not been getting enough time to spend with each other these days. He mentioned that both of them have a tight schedule and are busy with their lives currently. Prior to this, even Tejasswi Prakash told Pinkvilla that she is too busy with her work and preferred that Karan should answer wedding plans questions. “I don’t know, I am very busy and so is he. Any marriage-related questions please take it all to Karan because he has been talking about it and he better deal with all the questions. I have been completely putting it on him. He has not proposed and do not expect me to say anything. So just talk to him," she had said.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Naagin 6 along with her Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Simba Nagpal. On the other hand, Karan has joined Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp as a jailer. Recently, they also featured together in a music video titled Rula Deti Hai.

