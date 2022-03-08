Naagin 6 Fame Tejasswi Prakash Recalls 'Receiving Negative Comments' Because of Being Underweight

Tejasswi Prakash is on success spree. After emerging as the winner of Bigg Boss 15, the actress is winning hearts with Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. However, in a recent interview, Tejasswi revealed that even she was being body shamed because of being too slim. The actress mentioned that she used to receive negative comments because of her weight.

“This body-shaming doesn’t only happen with people who are overweight. It happens with people who are thin. I was also receiving negative comments because I was underweight. In life when you become an actor and you have money, you get tempted to work on your body, many times you get suggestions that do this to your body or do that. Do external surgeries or corrections to look perfect. To be honest I feel that is an easy way out. You just spend money and get the flaws which might be on your face, body or wherever, and then just maintain it. Not like I am judging anyone who does it but I feel it is an easier way out," Tejasswi Prakash told ETimes.

The actress further mentioned that she is very confident of who she is and added that she doesn’t get affected if somebody tries to body shame her. Tejasswi further urged women to love themselves and asked them to be confident too. “I’ve always been a woman who has been extremely proud of how my body is or the way I was made by god. That’s how he wanted me to be. If people don’t like it I can’t help it, it is not in my hands to go and correct these things. Because it is very important for women to love themselves. If you don’t love yourself and the way your body is and you keep doing things to yourself, then how do you expect anybody else to love you. So I am of the opinion that I extremely love myself. I am very confident that this is the way I am. If someone tries to shame me, my body is not going to affect me. Because I know who and what I am. It doesn’t affect me and I don’t think it will ever," she added.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash was also seen in a music video recently with her beau Karan Kundrra. The song was titled Rula Deti Hai and was released on March 3.

