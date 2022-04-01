Naagin 6 Fame Tejasswi Prakash Stuns All With Her Hottest Look; Fans Call Her 'Boss Babe'

Ever since Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 15, she is on cloud 9. Whether it is her performance in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 or her personal life with beau Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi is all over social media and has become everyone’s favourite.

Once again, Tejasswi Prakash is ruling hearts and setting social media on fire with her hottest ever look. Recently, the actress attended the Grazia Millennial Awards 2022 where she grabbed everyone’s eyeballs with her jaw-dropping avatar. For the event, Tejasswi wore a striking blue pantsuit and assessorised the same with earrings, sleek heels, and a wet hairdo. Needless to say, the actress looked absolutely breathtaking.

Several pictures of Tejasswi from the event are already going viral on social media, leaving fans completely impressed. “She looks so ravishingly hot today! Just a breath of fresh air.. 💜♥️💘💕🔥😻 Put fire on screen! Looking like the BOSS BABE that she is!! Always gorgeous & beautiful," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user Tweeted, “This Look is just 💥 Boss Babe for a Reason ✨ @itsmetejasswi Slaying as usual!"

Here’s how fans are reacting to Tejasswi Prakash’s look:

She looks so ravishingly hot today! Just a breath of fresh air.. 💜♥️💘💕🔥😻 Put fire on screen! Looking like the BOSS BABE that she is!! Always gorgeous & beautiful 😻 TEJASSWI AT GRAZIA AWARDS#TejasswiPrakash #TejaTroops pic.twitter.com/pQ9m2EyXfc — Fierce_back (@fierce_back) March 31, 2022

She's hot affff🔥🔥😍koi mujhe lay Jao I can't stop looking at her 😭TEJASSWI AT GRAZIA AWARDS pic.twitter.com/2c7a4ZztvF — Mila✨ (@Mila_Saylish) March 31, 2022

Meanwhile, on the personal front, the actress is dating Karan Kundrra. The two fell in love during their Bigg Boss 15 journey. Recently, Karan Kundrra also scolded the paparazzi after they mobbed Tejasswi outside her house. He questioned them for pushing their cameras in Tejasswi’s car and told them that it was not a joke. “Mazaak thodi hai yaar respect karte hain, har cheez karte hain, iska matlab ye nahi ki aap ghar ke andar hi ghus jaoge. Wo galat laga merko. Girlfriend hai meri, ye sab nahi jhel sakta main (This is no joke, we respect you but this does not mean that you’ll get into her house. She is my girlfriend and I cannot tolerate this),” Karan had said.

