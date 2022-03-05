Naagin 6 Fans Are Super Excited As 'Best Pair' Pratha and Rishabh To Tie The Knot | View Tweets

It is no secret that Rishabh and Pratha are all set to tie the knot in the popular show Naagin 6. The promo of the show has already confirmed that Pratha (played by Tejasswi Prakash) will marry Rishabh (essayed by Simba Nagpal) to seek revenge for the nation. However, seems like fans cannot wait anymore for the upcoming episode.

Hours ahead of the episode to air, Naagin 6 fans have flooded social media with the pictures of Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal dressed in their wedding attires. Expressing excitement, fans are talking about how tonight’s episode will unite their favourite actors. “#PraRish WEDDINGS ARE YOU GUYS READY TODAY IS NAAGIN 6 DAY #PraRish Cute Together," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user tweeted, “Manifesting a Happy married life for PraRish filled with lots of love, happiness & togetherness ❤️ inshallah they will kill all the asurs together."

Amid all this, a fan-made Rishabh Weds Pratha invitation card is also going viral. With an adorable picture of Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal on it, the invitation mentions their wedding muhurat as 8 PM.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in a recent promo of the show, Pratha can be seen dressed in her bridal look. She holds varmala in her hands as she walks towards Rishabh. However, she also makes it clear that the only motive behind their marriage is to kill traitors. “Iss rishte ka sirf ek hi maksat hai, desh drohiyo ka vinaash (The only motive behind this wedding is to kill the traitors)," she can be heard saying in the promo.

Are you excited for tonight’s episode of Naagin 6?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.