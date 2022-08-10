Naagin 6 Gets An Extension; Tejasswi Prakash's Show Will Take A 20-Year Leap: Report

Tejasswi Prakash starrer Naagin 6 is one of the most popular TV shows. Her performance in the show has captivated people enough to have them glued to their television screens. The show’s other major actors, Simba Nagpal and Mahekk Chahal, have greatly contributed through their exceptional acting prowess. And now we have a piece of wonderful news for all Naagin 6 and Tejasswi Prakash’s fans. Excited? The makers have decided to extend the show, as per the latest reports in a news portal.

According to the Times of India, it has been discovered that that show will be taking a 20-year leap. Following this, there will be a storyline twist and the tv soap will proceed in a new direction. Tejasswi Prakash, who is the face of Naagin 6, will continue to be a part of the programme despite the generational shift.

Tejasswi and Simba starrer supernatural fantasy show has been airing on colours TV since February this year. Their gripping pairing has wowed the fans. Tejasswi is portraying the role of Pratha who is a shape-shifting Naagin. Before the show takes a new direction, she loses her unborn child as her ex-husband Rishabh betrays her for her sister Mehak. Therefore, in order to seek revenge against the asurs and for those who betrayed her, she will be returning as Kiara.

The show’s filming is anticipated to wrap up this year around November. The narrative twist is predicted to brew some dynamic drama in the programme.

On the upcoming work front, Tejasswi Prakash is set to star in Sanket Mane’s directorial Mann Kasturi Re. It is a romantic flick that is co-written by Sumit Giri, who has taken care of the dialogues and Sanket Mane, who has worked on the screenplay. The project will be released on November 4, this year. The actress will be starring alongside Abhinay Berde and Vinamra Bhabal among others.

