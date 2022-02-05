Naagin 6 Latest Teaser: 'Sarvasheshta Naagin' Tejasswi Prakash Pledges To Brighten-Up Everyone's Future

Season 6 of Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Naagin is all set to premiere on February 12. While fans are eagerly waiting to see Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash as the next ‘icchadhari-naagin‘, the latest teaser has raised their excitement level.

On Saturday, Colors TV took to their official Instagram page and dropped a fresh teaser presenting Tejasswi Prakash as the ‘sarvasheshta naagin‘. “Sarvasampann taur se Sarvashreshtha Naagin karne aa rahi hai duniya ki raksha. Taiyaar ho jaaiye inke bhavya roop se achambhit hone ke liye (An all-encompassing Naagin is coming to protect the world. Get ready to be stunned with her grand look)," the teaser reads. Needless to say, Tejasswi looks absolutely gorgeous and breathtaking in her Naagin avatar. Her golden attire and jewellery is adding charm to the look too.

Soon after the teaser was released, several fans took to the comment section and expressed their excitement. “Teju hottest, cutest n beautiful naagin ever m so much excited to see you again," one of the fans wrote. A number of social media users also called Tejasswi the hottest Naagin ever. “omg why so hot and beautiful," a comment read.

For the unversed, it was earlier revealed that Naagin 6 will have a coronavirus pandemic Twist to it. This time, Naagin will be protecting the planet from an evil plan for a neighbouring country. Naagin 6 will also see Tejasswi’s Bigg Boss co-contestant Simba Nagpal as the male lead. Reportedly, Simba will be seen in a double role in the show. However, there’s no confirmation on this so far. The show will also mark Urvashi Dholakia’s comeback to television.

The first season of Naagin starred Mouni Roy in the lead. She was replaced by Surbhi Jyoti in season three. In Naagin 4, Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, and Reshami Desai turned icchadhari-naagin and impressed fans. Season five was taken over by Surbhi Chandna. Following Naagin 5, another season of the show titled Kuch Toh Hai – Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein was released which starred Krishna Mukherjee.

Are you also excited to see Tejasswi Prakash as Naagin 6?

