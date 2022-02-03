Naagin 6 Promo: Tejasswi Prakash as 'Sarvasheshta Naagin' Leaves Fans Super Excited, Watch

Ever since it has been declared that Tejasswi Prakash will be the next icchadhari-naagin in Ekta Kapoor’s famous show, Naagin, fans are super excited. While the actor has already started shooting for the season six of the superhit show, Colors TV took to social media and released a latest promo.

The promo presents Tejasswi Prakash as ‘sarvasheshta naagin’. She can be seen dressed in a golden attire as she walks around a laboratory. With chemicals around, the promo reveals that this Naagin will save the planet from an evil plot of a neighbouring country. Needless to say, Tejasswi looks prettiest in her Naagin avatar. The narrative of the promo says, “Aa rahi hai wo, ek aisi saazish se bachaane jo puri duniya me mahamari fela degi. Badal rahi hai wo, badal chuki hai naagin (She is coming to save the world from an evil plan which will lead to a pandemic. She is changing, she has changed)."

Soon after the promo was released, several fans took to the comment section and appreciated Tejasswi’s look. “Will watch this season only for Teju," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Super excited… can’t wait to see."

However, some people also expressed disappointment over Tejasswi’s casting in the show. “Honestly, I love Teja but I don’t think uspar naagin ka role suit hoga, har baar expectations low hote jaa rahe hai (I love Tejasswi but she isn’t suitable for Naagin’s role. Expectations going down with each season)," one of the comments read.

For the unversed, the first season of Naagin starred Mouni Roy in the lead. She was replaced by Surbhi Jyoti in season three. In Naagin 4, Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, and Rashami Desai turned icchadhari-naagin and impressed fans. Season five was taken over by Surbhi Chandna. Following Naagin 5, another season of the show titled Kuch Toh Hai – Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein was released which starred Krishna Mukherjee.

Naagin 6 will also see Tejasswi’s Bigg Boss co-contestant Simba Nagpal as the male lead. Reportedly, Simba will be seen in a double role in the show. However, there’s no confirmation on this so far. The show will also mark Urvashi Dholakia’s comeback to television.

Are you excited for Naagin 6?

