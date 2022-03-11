Naagin 6: Simba Nagpal Aka Rishabh Betrays His Brother Ritesh To Marry Pratha | Latest Promo

It is no secret that Rishabh and Pratha will be tying the knot in the upcoming episode of Naagin 6. The wedding preparations are currently underway in the Gujral family. As of now, Pratha is planning to marry Ritesh while Reem is Rishabh’s bride. However, fans are also wondering how destiny will make Pratha marry Rishabh.

Worry not, because the recent promo of the show has revealed it all. It depicts how Rishabh will plan to marry Pratha. The promo begins with Ritesh telling Rishabh that it’s the happiest day of their lives because both of them are set to marry their lady love. However, soon after, Rishabh mixes a powder in Ritesh’s drink in order to tie the knot with Pratha himself. He explains that he is doing it to save the country and to save his brother Ritesh’s life.

“Sorry bhai, par yeh jo ladki Pratha hai yeh mujhe sahi nahi lagi. Main tumhe usse shaadi nahi karne dunga. Usse shaadi main karunga kyuki uska maksad pata karke uski saazish todni hai mujhe. Usse tujhe aur apne desh ko bachana hai mujhe (Sorry brother, but I don’t think Pratha is a right person. I won’t let you marry her. I will tie the knot with her because I want to expose her evil plans. I have to save you and this country from her)," Rishabh can be heard saying in the promo. However, Rishabh’s act leaves his brother Ritesh heartbroken and furious.

“Kis majboori mein Rishabh uthaa raha hai woh kadam, jisse toot jaayega uske bhai se uska anmol rishta? (Why is Rishabh taking such a step which will break his precious ties with his brother)," the caption of the promo reads.

For the unversed, Rishabh feels that Pratha has something to do with the sudden rise of the virus cases in the country. Naagin 6 has a pandemic twist to it. The show presents how a neighbouring country is planning to spread a virus in India while some of the traitors are also involved in it only to make business. Therefore, Naagin has been called to save the country and to teach traitors a lesson.

Naagin 6 airs on Colors TV. It stars Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal in the lead. The show also marks the comeback of Urvashi Dholakia on television.

